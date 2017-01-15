Sunday, January 15, 2017

Nashville Tennessee Coral Fossil


My father found this fossil in Nashville, Tennessee. It appears to be Plasmopora sp. coral fossil. The time period would be Silurian. This website http://tennesseefossils.com/Geology05.php lists formations in that area as Decatur and Brownsport.



