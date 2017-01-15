Pages
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Nashville Tennessee Coral Fossil
My father found this fossil in Nashville, Tennessee. It appears to be
Plasmopora sp.
coral fossil. The time period would be Silurian. This website
http://tennesseefossils.com/Geology05.php
lists formations in that area as Decatur and Brownsport.
Posted by
Kentuckiana Mike
at
11:53 PM
