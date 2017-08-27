Sunday, August 27, 2017
Coeloma Crab Fossil from Russia
This image is of Coeloma taunicum crab fossils on display at Mace Brown Museum of Natural History (August 2017). They date to the Oligocene Epoch (about 25 million years ago), Paleogene Period. The fossil was found in Kazakhstan, Russia.
The Mace Brown Museum of Natural History is located at the College of Charleston, 202 Calhoun Street, 2nd Floor, Charleston, South Carolina 29424.
Learn more at their blog: http://blogs.cofc.edu/macebrownmuseum/
