Sunday, January 1, 2017
Hildoceras bifrons Ammonite Fossil
This picture is of a
Hildoceras bifrons
(Bruguiere) ammonite fossil. It was found in Newcastle England. Creature existed in the Jurassic Period (Toarcian).
Fossil displayed at the Museum of Natural History in Paris France August 2016.
Posted by
Kentuckiana Mike
at
10:49 PM
Labels:
ammonite
,
england
,
jurassic
,
Muséum National D'Historie Paris
