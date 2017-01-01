Sunday, January 1, 2017

Hildoceras bifrons Ammonite Fossil


This picture is of a Hildoceras bifrons (Bruguiere) ammonite fossil. It was found in Newcastle England. Creature existed in the Jurassic Period (Toarcian).

Fossil displayed at the Museum of Natural History in Paris France August 2016.
