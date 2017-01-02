Monday, January 2, 2017

Androgynoceras Ammonite Fossil - Lyme Regis England


This picture is of an Androgynoceras sp. ammonite fossil. It was found in the lower Lias of Lyme Regis England. Creature existed in the Jurassic Period.

Fossil displayed at the Museum of Natural History in Paris France August 2016.
Posted by Kentuckiana Mike at 10:50 PM
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)