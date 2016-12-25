Merry Fossil Christmas 2016

It has become a tradition for me to each year to Photoshop a fossil Christmas tree image together. This year I went in a little different and used a fossil I 3D printed. The tree consists of a Megalodon tooth printed on a RepRapGuru printer and using the Repetier Host software with the Cura slicer. The print image can be found on Thingiverse and was posted by Emdahus. I had to print with supports and then cut them out of the image, without them the print would move off the glass surface between layer 3-40.
Most prints have been with PLA filament from Hatchbox and 3D Solutech.
The fossil ornaments were ones I used on the 2014 Christmas image. http://louisvillefossils.blogspot.com/2014/12/merry-christmas-2014.html
No comments:
Post a Comment