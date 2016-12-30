Friday, December 30, 2016

Austrian Tree Fossil


This picture is of coniferous tree twig that has turned to coal.  It was found in Austria. The fossil dates to the Oligocene Epoch of the Paleogene Period.

It was on display at the British Natural History Museum in London on August 2016.
Posted by Kentuckiana Mike at 10:00 PM
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)