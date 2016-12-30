Pages
Friday, December 30, 2016
Austrian Tree Fossil
This picture is of coniferous tree twig that has turned to coal. It was found in Austria. The fossil dates to the Oligocene Epoch of the Paleogene Period.
It was on display at the British Natural History Museum in London on August 2016.
