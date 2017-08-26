Saturday, August 26, 2017
Macropipus Crab Fossil - Italy
This image is of a Macropipus tuberculatus swimming crab fossil on display at Mace Brown Museum of Natural History (August 2017). It dates to the Miocene Epoch (about 10 million years ago), Neogene Period. The fossil was found in Sardinia, Italy.
The Mace Brown Museum of Natural History is located at the College of Charleston, 202 Calhoun Street, 2nd Floor, Charleston, South Carolina 29424.
Learn more at their blog: http://blogs.cofc.edu/macebrownmuseum/
Posted by Kentuckiana Mike at 7:03 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment