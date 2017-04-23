Sunday, April 23, 2017

Ptychodus decurrens Shark Tooth Fossil


This image is of a Ptychodus decurrens (Agassiz) shark tooth fossil from the Cretaceous Period. Found in the Chalk of Kent England. Displayed at the British Natural History Museum London as of August 2016.

Learn more here: http://www.chalk.discoveringfossils.co.uk/5%20Ptychodus.htm
