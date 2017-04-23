Pages
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Ptychodus decurrens Shark Tooth Fossil
This image is of a
Ptychodus decurrens
(Agassiz) shark tooth fossil from the Cretaceous Period. Found in the Chalk of Kent England. Displayed at the British Natural History Museum London as of August 2016.
Learn more here:
http://www.chalk.discoveringfossils.co.uk/5%20Ptychodus.htm
Posted by
Kentuckiana Mike
at
9:30 PM
