Wednesday, February 8, 2017

3D Printed Gastropod


I have posted about this 3D model before but I printed it again this time with grey plastic. It reminds me more of the rock color of Loxoplocus fossils found in northern Kentucky Ordovician limestone.

Here are several images of a Turritella shell printed on a 3D printer. The design was created in modeling software. Link here: http://www.thingiverse.com/thing:13668



It was printed with grey PLA filament from 3D Solutech: https://www.amazon.com/3D-Solutech-1-75mm-Printer-Filament/dp/B00ME88QPC/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1486541162&sr=8-3&keywords=solutech+3d+grey+filament

Here is a link to my friend Dave's blog showing a Cretaceous Turritella fossil:
http://viewsofthemahantango.blogspot.com/2012/05/turritella-shell-mold-from-mt-laurel.html

Cretaceous Turritella fossil from Mississippi:
http://louisvillefossils.blogspot.com/2013/04/cretaceous-turritella-fossil.html
