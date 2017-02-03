Wednesday, February 8, 2017
3D Printed Gastropod
I have posted about this 3D model before but I printed it again this time with grey plastic. It reminds me more of the rock color of Loxoplocus fossils found in northern Kentucky Ordovician limestone.
http://www.thingiverse.com/thing:13668
It was printed with grey PLA filament from 3D Solutech: https://www.amazon.com/3D-Solutech-1-75mm-Printer-Filament/dp/B00ME88QPC/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1486541162&sr=8-3&keywords=solutech+3d+grey+filament
Here is a link to my friend Dave's blog showing a Cretaceous Turritella fossil:
http://viewsofthemahantango.blogspot.com/2012/05/turritella-shell-mold-from-mt-laurel.html
Cretaceous Turritella fossil from Mississippi:
http://louisvillefossils.blogspot.com/2013/04/cretaceous-turritella-fossil.html
