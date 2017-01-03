Pages
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Oxynoticeras lymensis Ammonite Fossil
This picture is of an
Oxynoticeras lymensis
Wright ammonite fossil. It was found in the lower Lias of Lyme Regis England. Creature existed in the Jurassic Period.
Fossil displayed at the Museum of Natural History in Paris France August 2016.
