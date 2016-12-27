Pages
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Unidentified Trace Fossils from Arabia
This picture is a trace fossil
made by possible crustaceans. It was found in Arabia.
It was on display at the British Natural History Museum in London on August 2016.
arabia
British Natural History Museum
crustacean
trace fossil
