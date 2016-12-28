Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Palm Stem Fossil from Sardinia


This picture is of a palm stem silica fossil. It was found in Sardinia. The fossil dates to the Tertiary Period.

It was on display at the British Natural History Museum in London on August 2016.
