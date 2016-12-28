Pages
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Palm Stem Fossil from Sardinia
This picture is of a palm stem silica fossil. It was found in Sardinia. The fossil dates to the Tertiary Period.
It was on display at the British Natural History Museum in London on August 2016.
Posted by
Kentuckiana Mike
at
10:00 PM
British Natural History Museum
palm
plant
sardinia
tertiary
