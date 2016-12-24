Pages
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Ogygiocaris Trilobite Fossil
This picture is an
Ogygiocaris
trilobite fossil . It was found in Builth, Wales. The fossil dates to the Ordovician Period.
It was on display at the British Natural History Museum in London on August 2016.
