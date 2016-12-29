Pages
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Fossilized Tree Stem Lenticels
This picture is of a fossil tree stem preserved in silica. This mineral preserved the air pores or lenticels.
It was on display at the British Natural History Museum in London on August 2016.
